Protester Killed, Dozens Arrested in Belarus Unrest – Rights Group

By AFP
Updated:
Protests broke out in Belarus' capital Minsk as long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko looked set to declare an overwhelming victory in a presidential poll his opponents say was rigged. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

A protester was killed and dozens wounded when police in Belarus used stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators disputing election results, a prominent rights group said on Monday.

The Viasna Human Rights Center said the young male protester suffered a traumatic head injury when he was hit by a police vehicle and medics were unable to save him.

Viasna representative Sergey Sys told AFP that more than 300 people had been arrested on Sunday, including more than 150 in the capital Minsk. 

"Dozens of people were wounded as a result of clashes with law enforcement agencies. Ten of them were taken to hospitals," he said.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova denied there had been any deaths.

"We have no dead," she told AFP.

Long-serving Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in Sunday's election with 80.23% of the vote, the central electoral commission said Monday, a result the opposition says was rigged. His main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 9.9%, central electoral commission chief Lidia Yermoshina said.

