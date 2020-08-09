Russia's Coronavirus Cases Approach 900K

Russia confirmed 5,189 new coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 887,536.

Over the past 24 hours 77 people have died, bringing the total official toll to 14,931.

Separate figures published Friday by Russia’s statistics agency Rosstat found that the number of deaths from the virus could be much larger than this official tally, updated daily by the country’s coronavirus task force. It found almost 12,000 people with coronavirus died during June alone, with the virus confirmed or believed to be the main cause of death in more than 7,000 cases, while the task force figures showed only 4,880 for the same period.

A total of 3,215 people recovered over the last 24 hours.