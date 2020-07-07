Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Village Quarantines With Anti-Coronavirus Trench

Two deep trenches form "an almost complete ring" around the village. Dora Khamaganova / ulan.mk.ru

A Siberian village has surrounded itself with trenches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after officials said an infected shaman caused an outbreak among the local population.

The village of Shuluta in the republic of Buryatia had registered 37 cases of Covid-19 among its 390 residents as of Saturday, with a quarter of the population believed to have been in contact with them. An infected woman who performed a shaman ritual with dozens of villagers on June 10 is thought to have been the spreader, Reuters quoted Ivan Alheyev, the head of the district where Shuluta is located, as saying.

Workers have dug two deep trenches “in an almost complete ring” surrounding Shuluta as a protective measure, his spokeswoman Dora Khamaganova wrote on Facebook on June 29.

She explained that the trenches were dug not only to self-isolate the villagers but also prevent tourists from driving through Shuluta to a national park on Lake Baikal.

“This traffic chaos stopped when a second trench was plowed,” Khamaganova said, referring to Shuluta as a “strategic” location.

The village’s only grocery store has been closed for several days and authorities have organized food deliveries to avoid shortages.

The republic of Buryatia, located more than 5,500 kilometers east of Moscow, had registered 3,141 total cases of Covid-19 as of Monday. Its authorities extended anti-coronavirus restrictions until July 31 as the caseload has shifted from Moscow to the outer regions in recent weeks. 

Alkheyev has threatened lawsuits against two Shuluta residents who infected their families and neighbors as soon as restrictions are lifted.



Read more about: Coronavirus , Siberia

Read more

latest hotspot

Putin Zeroes in on New Virus Hotspot in Far East Russia

The Russian military has set up 16 field hospitals across the country as the outbreak spreads outside Moscow.
Lockdown Party

Russian Police to Probe Siberia Street Party

Russians can face up to seven years in prison for violating anti-virus lockdown rules.
new hotspot

Russia Cordons Virus-Hit Gold Mine in Siberia

At least 866 miners returned positive primary tests for Covid-19, but the mine's owner said it would stay open.
death toll discrepancy

Russia Stops Updating Siberian Coronavirus Deaths: Reports

“The federal crisis center may have simply not reflected deaths over recent days,” Tayga.info reported.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.