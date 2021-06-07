Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

New Coronavirus Spike Grips Siberia – Reports

RZD Medicine employees on board a medical train to vaccinate locals in the Irkutsk region of southern Siberia. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

At least three Siberian regions are reporting an alarming spike in new coronavirus cases, with hospitals near capacity in at least one of those regions, The Siberian Times reported Monday.

Authorities in the republic of Buryatia 6,000 kilometers east of Moscow have announced new restrictions after reporting 91% of hospital beds being occupied by Covid-19 patients. 

“Today, the republic ranks third in the infection rate after Moscow and St. Petersburg,” the administration said in a statement. 

“There are twice as many patients in treatment compared with May 31. There are currently [a total of] 1,211 beds,” Buryatia regional health minister Yevgenia Ludupova said.

Regional schools and public offices have been ordered to go remote amid the increase. Mass events have also been canceled for the remainder of June, while fans are banned from sporting events and restaurants ordered to limit opening hours and seating capacity.

The Novosibirsk region announced Friday that two more Covid-19 wards will open to accommodate a 10-15% weekly spike in hospitalizations. Health officials said at a response center meeting Monday that new cases are also on the rise.

Meanwhile in the Krasnoyarsk region, Russia’s largest federal subject by area, The Siberian Times reported that volunteers working alongside doctors warn of a “wave of Covid patients” numbering 50 per day.

Despite a sputtering nationwide vaccination campaign, Russia has lifted nearly all its coronavirus-related restrictions since the start of the year.

Russia has recorded some 475,000 excess deaths since the start of the pandemic, one of the world’s highest tallies both in overall terms and adjusted for population.

The country also has one of the world’s highest officially registered Covid-19 caseloads at 5.1 million, with new cases averaging 9,000 in recent days.

Read more about: Siberia , Coronavirus

Read more

questioned immunity

Siberian Governor ‘Reinfected’ With Coronavirus

“I almost believed that you couldn't get sick with it twice,” the governor of Russia's republic of Tyva said.
VIRAL PHOTOGRAPHS

Siberian Official Fired Over Disputed Coronavirus ‘Body Bags’

A tabloid published images it says are of body bags while authorities say they contain household waste.
latest hotspot

Putin Zeroes in on New Virus Hotspot in Far East Russia

The Russian military has set up 16 field hospitals across the country as the outbreak spreads outside Moscow.
new hotspot

Russia Cordons Virus-Hit Gold Mine in Siberia

At least 866 miners returned positive primary tests for Covid-19, but the mine's owner said it would stay open.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.