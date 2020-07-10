Siberian Official Fired Over Disputed Coronavirus ‘Body Bags’

A Siberian health official has been fired after controversial photographs went viral showing alleged coronavirus victims in body bags, regional authorities said Thursday.

A pro-Kremlin tabloid published photographs Monday showing a room full of black bags that it claimed proved a higher than reported Covid-19 death toll in the Tomsk region. The regional crisis center said the bags contained household waste and the journalist who published the story faced charges of abusing freedom of the media.

Tomsk Governor Sergei Zhvachkin dismissed the regional chief of healthcare Alexander Kholopov for “an organizational mess” in the wake of the scandal, the governor’s office announced.

“How could outsiders enter a closed medical facility?... Why can’t any of the medical officials explain the situation clearly?” Zhvachkin was quoted as saying.