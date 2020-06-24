Putin’s Grand Plan for Arctic Shipping Might Wreck in Barents Sea

The Northern Sea Route (NSR) was again on the agenda as Russia’s Arctic Commission convened last week to discuss key developments in the country’s north.

The Northern Sea Route covers the waters between the Novaya Zemlya archipelago and the Bering Strait. The shipping route's development has been a top priority ever since President Vladimir Putin included it in his "May Decrees" in 2018.

Putin wants annual shipments on the far northern connection between Europe and Asia to reach 80 million tons by 2024 and government officials have now for grappled with the task for two years.

In 2017, a total of 10.7 million tons were transported on the route. In 2018, the volume increased to 20.18 million tons and in 2019 to 31.5 million.

But despite plans for a number of major new industrial projects across the region, the road toward 80 million tons is still long and difficult.

No route extension

In an ingenious bid to inflate volumes, several government representatives have recently proposed to extend the Northern Sea Route to the Barents Sea. If the seaports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk were included in the NSR, the 80 million ton benchmark would easily be within reach, they argue.

The participants in last week’s Arctic Commission meeting decided otherwise.

According to the RBC news website, the Arctic Commission will not extend the territory of the sea route westward nor eastward, as such an extension would require changes in the route's legal status.