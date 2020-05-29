Russia Sees Record Coronavirus Deaths as Cases Approach 390K

Russia confirmed 8,572 new coronavirus infections Friday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 387,623.
A record 232 people have died, bringing the total toll to 4,374 — a rate considerably lower than in many other countries hit hard by the pandemic.
The number of people who have recovered in the past 24 hours stood at 8,264.
Officials have predicted a higher death toll for May than April, attributing this to the deaths of hospital patients who were admitted during the peak of the epidemic several weeks ago.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed a trend towards stabilization in the country's virus situation and Friday's number of new cases was below 9,000 for the sixth day running.
In Moscow, the worst affected city, there were 2,332 new cases.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday announced new steps towards lifting lockdown from June 1 including reopening non-food shops and allowing people to go on walks with masks on.
Russia has the world's third-largest number of confirmed cases at 379,051, behind the United States and Brazil.
AFP contributed reporting to this article.