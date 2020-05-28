Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Slams 'Dangerous' U.S. Foreign Policy Moves

By AFP
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Russia said on Thursday the United States was acting in a dangerous and unpredictable way, after Washington withdrew from a key military treaty and moved to ramp up pressure on Iran.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the comments after Washington announced it would end sanctions waivers for nations that remain in a nuclear accord signed with Iran. The remaining parties to the deal include Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

U.S. officials also said they would walk away from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows each signatory's military to conduct surveillance flights over another member country each year on short notice.

"Washington's actions are becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable," Zakharova told reporters.

"The nature of this behaviour is clearly disruptive," Zakharova said, accusing Washington of undermining international security.

She also criticised the United States for exiting the INF missile treaty last year and failing to commit to renewing the New START arms control accord with Russia, which is due to expire in 2021.

President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew the United States from a landmark agreement under which Iran had drastically curbed its nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

On Wednesday, Washington said it was ending sanctions waivers for the countries remaining in the Iran deal, bringing the agreement further to the verge of collapse.

Last week Trump also announced that he planned to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, citing Russian violations.

Read more about: Foreign Policy , United States

Read more

tough guy

I'm Ready for Another Cuban Missile Crisis If You Want One, Putin Tells U.S.

Over five decades on, tensions are rising again over Russian fears that the U.S. might deploy missiles in Europe.
Foreign Ministry

Russia Demands Its Flag Returns to Seized Consulate Flagpole

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has demanded the United States return the Russian flag that was flown from the seized consulate in Seattle.
Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov on Iran, Syria and North Korea

Highlights from Lavrov's annual press conference held Monday.
United States

Russian Media Blames U.S. Diplomat for Embassy Incident, Despite Video

ADD CORRECT TEXT

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.