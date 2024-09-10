Putin Slams United States for ‘Provoking’ Arms Race

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the United States of provoking an arms race by increasing its military presence near Russia’s borders.
“Under the pretext of countering alleged Russian threats and deterring the People’s Republic of China, the U.S. and its allies are increasing their military presence near Russia’s western borders, in the Arctic and in the Asia-Pacific region,” Putin said.
The Kremlin leader made his remarks during the start of week-long strategic naval exercises, during which Moscow plans to “expand cooperation with the naval forces of partner countries.” Hundreds of warships, submarines and support vessels are expected to be deployed across the Pacific and Arctic oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic seas, between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16.
Earlier, U.S. Army officials said they were interested in deploying Typhoon missile systems to Japan for joint military exercises. In April, the U.S. deployed the same midrange missile system for joint military exercises in the northern Philippines.
Putin said Washington’s “aggressive actions” would end up “breaking” the established security architecture and the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific.
“In fact, the U.S. is provoking an arms race, regardless of the security of its European and Asian allies, and creating a prerequisite for a dangerous crisis situation,” he said.
The Russian leader said the Ocean-2024 naval exercises that kicked off earlier on Tuesday — along with the Chinese navy in the Sea of Japan — were designed to “strengthen military cooperation with friendly states” and “repel possible military aggression in all areas, including in the ocean and the sea.”
“Russia must be ready for any scenario, and our armed forces must ensure the reliable protection of Russia’s sovereignty and national interests,” he said.
In July, Putin threatened to relaunch the production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the U.S. confirmed its intention to deploy missiles to Europe — including Typhon and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
The Kremlin warned at the time that the proposed U.S. deployment would mean that European capitals would become a target for Russian missiles.
