Putin Slams United States for ‘Provoking’ Arms Race

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the United States of provoking an arms race by increasing its military presence near Russia’s borders.

“Under the pretext of countering alleged Russian threats and deterring the People’s Republic of China, the U.S. and its allies are increasing their military presence near Russia’s western borders, in the Arctic and in the Asia-Pacific region,” Putin said.

The Kremlin leader made his remarks during the start of week-long strategic naval exercises, during which Moscow plans to “expand cooperation with the naval forces of partner countries.” Hundreds of warships, submarines and support vessels are expected to be deployed across the Pacific and Arctic oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic seas, between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16.

Earlier, U.S. Army officials said they were interested in deploying Typhoon missile systems to Japan for joint military exercises. In April, the U.S. deployed the same midrange missile system for joint military exercises in the northern Philippines.