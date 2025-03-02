Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says U.S. Foreign Policy Shift Aligns With Its Own Vision

By AFP
Dmitry Peskov. Sergei Karpukhin / POOL / kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said in remarks aired Sunday that the United States' sudden shift in foreign policy "largely aligns" with its own position.

"The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely aligns with our vision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a reporter from state television.

"There is a long way to go because a lot of damage has been done to the whole complex of bilateral relations. But if the political will of the two leaders, President Putin and President Trump, is maintained, this path can be quite quick and successful," Peskov added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to rebuild ties with Russia since taking office in January, reaching out directly to President Vladimir Putin and siding with Moscow in the United Nations during a vote on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, relations between the U.S. and Ukraine have grown increasingly strained, culminating last week in a stunning televised confrontation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office.

Read more about: United States , Foreign Policy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Slams United States for ‘Provoking’ Arms Race

The Kremlin leader said “Russia must be ready for any scenario” and warned of “possible military aggression” from the West. 
2 Min read

Moscow Expels U.S. Embassy Workers for 'Liaising' With Russian Citizen Accused of Spying

Russia's Foreign Ministry said interference in the country's internal affairs would be "wholly suppressed."
1 Min read

Kremlin Says Putin-Biden Video Call Next Week

Tensions have skyrocketed in recent weeks over accusations of Russian military buildup around Ukraine.

Russia Slams 'Dangerous' U.S. Foreign Policy Moves

Washington has said it will end sanctions waivers for nations that remain in a nuclear accord signed with Iran.