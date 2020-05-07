Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 177K in New One-Day Record

Updated:
Overall, 1,625 people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 11,231 new coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 177,160 and marking a new one-day record rise in infections.

Russia now has the world's second-fastest rate of new infections behind the United States. It is the fifth most-affected country in terms of infections, surpassing Germany and France on Thursday.

Eighty-eight people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 1,625.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of May 7. MT

The number of infections in Russia has been rising by more than 10,000 a day since Sunday, in contrast to countries in western Europe who are taking steps to ease lockdown measures after their rates of new cases and deaths dropped.

A non-working quarantine period is in place in Russia until May 11 and authorities have said it will be lifted or extended depending on the extent of outbreaks in different regions. 

President Vladimir Putin was set to chair a government meeting to discuss a gradual withdrawal from virus lockdown later on Wednesday.

Moscow, which has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia, has recorded 85,973 cases and 866 deaths.

Despite the sharp rise in cases, Russia's official fatality rate has remained low in comparison to countries including Italy, Spain and the United States.

Officials credit quick moves to close the country's borders, as well as widespread testing and tracking of infections, but critics have cast doubt on the numbers.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 3.8 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

