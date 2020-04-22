Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Cases Rise By 5,236, Bringing Total Closer to 60K

Five hundred and thirteen people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Aleksander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 5,236 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 57,999.

Five hundred and thirteen people have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 22. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still relatively lower than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

The majority of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Moscow Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova has warned the city "will face difficult weeks" ahead. 

"The peak in morbidity should arrive in the next two to three weeks," she said in a video released on social media Friday.

Under confinement rules that Muscovites have to observe until at least May 1, they are only allowed to leave their homes to go to work, walk their dogs, take out trash or visit their nearest shop.

This week city authorities tightened the lockdown by introducing a digital permit system, requiring that anyone travelling by car or public transport obtain a pass.

Russia has carried out more than 1.7 million coronavirus tests, though there have been concerns about their reliability. 

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 2.5 million people.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

war of words

Italy and Russia Spar Over Alleged Coronavirus Spies

The unusual exchange came after an Italian newspaper story about the purportedly nefarious nature of Russia's aid mission.
self-isolation time

Moscow’s Coronavirus Quarantine, Explained

A guide to what you can and can't do under Moscow's coronavirus lockdown.
on the front lines

St. Petersburg Medics Appeal for Protective Gear as Coronavirus Spreads

“We’re not refusing to work... but it’s impossible to work in such vulnerable conditions,” they said in a video appeal.
breathe easy

Moscow’s Air Pollution Drops As Coronavirus Lockdown Sets In

Concentrations of pollutants in the air fell almost instantly after the city's self-isolation order entered into force.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.