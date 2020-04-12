Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Spike By Over 2,000 in New Record Increase

Updated:
One hundred and thirty people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Russia confirmed 2,186 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 15,770 and marking a one-day record in new cases.

One hundred and thirty people have been killed by the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 12. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 1.7 million people.

