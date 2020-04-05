Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Up By 658, Bringing Total to 5,389

Forty-five people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 658 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 5,389.

Forty-five people have been killed by the virus.

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 1 million people.

