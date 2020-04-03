Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sends Military Coronavirus Aid to Serbia

Russia pledged to send 11 flights with 87 army medics to Serbia after President Vladimir Putin spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic by phone Thursday. Marina Lystseva / TASS

Russia has sent military medics and equipment to Serbia, the latest country Moscow is helping to fight the global coronavirus pandemic as it also flexes its soft power muscles.

Russia’s Defense Ministry pledged to send 11 flights with 87 army medics to Serbia after President Vladimir Putin spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic by phone Thursday. The first three transport planes with army medics and equipment departed an airfield outside Moscow earlier Friday.

“The aircraft will deliver a forward team of military doctors, virology and epidemiology specialists with modern diagnosis and disinfection equipment” to Belgrade, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said.

The eight medical teams also consist of chemical, biological and nuclear defense troops for disinfection, as well as 16 pieces of military equipment, it said.

Serbia, which declared a state of emergency to slow the spread of the deadly virus, reported a total of 1,171 coronavirus cases and 31 fatalities Friday. Russia’s official tally stands at 4,149 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths. 

Both countries have strong political, military and economic ties due to their shared Slavic and Orthodox Christian heritage. Russia also backs Serbia’s refusal to recognize its former province of Kosovo as an independent country.

Russia previously sent similar coronavirus shipments to the United States and Italy, both epicenters of the pandemic. 

The deliveries drew criticism that the countries handed Moscow, which has been under Western sanctions for six years, a public relations coup.

Read more about: Serbia , Coronavirus

Read more

Coronavirus-Hit Russia

In Photos: Russia's New Coronavirus Reality

A peek into everyday life for Russians amid the coronavirus pandemic.
no takeoff

Russia to Ground All International Flights Over Coronavirus

There will be an exception for special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Russia's Coronavirus Aid Arrives in Italy

Russia has sent a military aid package to help Italy handle the coronavirus outbreak.
opinion
Robin-Ivan Capar

Serbia Pivots Towards Russia Yet Again — But at What Price?

It is time for Serbia to unambiguously state its future aspiration and political orientation.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.