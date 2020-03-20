Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin's Relative Launches Political Party

By Reuters
Updated:
Roman Putin, founder of the People of Business party, is the son of the president's cousin. rg62.info

One of President Vladimir Putin's relatives has launched a political party and said he wants to contest parliamentary elections next year, the Kommersant daily reported on Friday.

Roman Putin, son of President Putin's cousin Igor, told Kommersant in an interview that his People of Business party was a right-wing conservative project aimed at supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

His party would support the ruling pro-Putin United Russia party in parts of the country where it lacked seats, he said.

Like President Putin, Roman Putin, 42, is a former employee of Russia's FSB security service. The Spark database of Russian companies shows he is the director of a firm called Putin Consulting Ltd.

Roman Putin said he had not discussed his political plans with the president, but did not anticipate problems.

"I have my own position and I intend to promote it through political processes," he told Kommersant.

"Even in America under Bush there were many Bushes - governors, senators. Members of the same family can even compete."

He said he had no intention, however, of competing with President Putin, who is in the process of trying to change the constitution to allow himself to run again in 2024.

"Our country needs a strong leader, especially in the situation of a global crisis," said Roman Putin. "There is no alternative to Vladimir Putin."

Read more about: Putin

Read more

opinion
Denis Volkov

Who Russians Think Will Succeed Putin in 2024

Studies show that the Russian public doesn't believe they will have a say in the future of their country.
Passportization

Putin Says Russia May Offer Fast-Tracked Passports to All Ukrainians

Earlier Putin signed a decree making it easier for eastern Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports and citizenship.
Syria

Full-scale Assault on Syria's Idlib 'Not Expedient,' Says Russia's Putin

Russia has helped Bashar al-Assad take back most of the country but fighting continues.
news

Putin Rides to Xi's Rescue on Battered Silk Road as the West Stews

China’s “project of the century” is a welcome new plank in Russia’s own strategy for ending American hegemony.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.