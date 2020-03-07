Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Confirms 4 New Coronavirus Cases

Updated:
All cases of coronavirus in Russia are of people who recently returned from virus hotspots. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Four new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Russia, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Saturday.

The new cases take the total number of people who have been infected with coronavirus in Russia to 17, three of whom have since recovered.

Three of the four live in Lipetsk, a city 460 kilometers south of Moscow, with one in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg.

Authorities said all four had returned to Russia from Italy, where there are almost 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus, in the last two weeks.

Russia has introduced mandatory screening of new arrivals from Italy at its airports, and Moscow city has ordered anybody coming to Russia from some of the most-affected countries to self-quarantine for 14 days. The city is using its network of facial recognition cameras to monitor new arrivals and ensure they stick to the quarantine instructions.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

contagious suspicions

Moscow Metro Launches Random Temperature Checks for Coronavirus

The news comes as Moscow reported its first coronavirus infection.
CORONAVIRUS CRACKDOWN

Russia Partially Suspends South Korea Flights, Iranian Visas Over Coronavirus

Russia will suspend almost all South Korea flights, as well as stop issuing visas to some Iranians, amidst intensifying coronavirus fears.
'excessive measures'

China to Russia: End Discriminatory Coronavirus Measures Against Chinese

The Chinese Embassy deplored what it called the "ubiquitous monitoring" of Chinese nationals, including on Moscow public transport.
musical healthcare

Russian TV Hosts Combat Coronavirus With The Power of Song

“We defeated the Nazis, we will also defeat this beast!” they sing.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.