Russian Billionaire Tinkov Faces U.S. Jail for $1Bln Tax Evasion

Oleg Tinkov. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russian billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov faces U.S. jail time on charges of underreporting $1 billion in income and taxes, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.

It alleged that Tinkov filed a false tax return and a false expatriation statement when renouncing his U.S. citizenship in 2013, three days after his Russian bank held its initial public offering (IPO). Renouncing U.S. citizenship carries an “exit tax” penalty.

If convicted, Tinkov faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on each count,” the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department unsealed its Sept. 26 indictment Thursday. The body said its international affairs unit was assisting with Tinkov’s extradition. 

The TCS financial group that Tinkov founded said he had posted bail in London to avoid U.S. extradition. British media have reported that he paid $27 million to avoid detention while he battles extradition.

TCS said Tinkov is attending February-April court hearings in London initiated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court has set the next court date for April 27, Russia’s RBC news website reported.

Forbes ranks Tinkov, 52, as Russia’s 47th wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

