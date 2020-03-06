Russian Billionaire Tinkov Faces U.S. Jail for $1Bln Tax Evasion

Russian billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov faces U.S. jail time on charges of underreporting $1 billion in income and taxes, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.

It alleged that Tinkov filed a false tax return and a false expatriation statement when renouncing his U.S. citizenship in 2013, three days after his Russian bank held its initial public offering (IPO). Renouncing U.S. citizenship carries an “exit tax” penalty.

“If convicted, Tinkov faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison on each count,” the Justice Department said.