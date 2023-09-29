Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Approves Sale of Italian Bank Intesa’s Russian Subsidiary

Intesa Sanpaolo’s Moscow office. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing for the sale of Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo’s Russian operations. 

Intesa, Italy’s largest bank, stopped new financing to corporate Russian clients and fresh investments in Russian assets after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

In a “special decision” dated Thursday, Putin exempted Intesa from his 2022 ban on banking and energy companies from “unfriendly countries” to sell their Russian assets.

Putin’s decree allows for the transaction of 100% of Intesa’s shares in Russia.

Intesa is among the few Western banks that have continued to operate in Russia as the Kremlin has tightened exit requirements for foreign-owned companies. 

Putin’s decree “could pave the way for similar [exit] approvals,” affecting lenders such as Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank and Italy’s UniCredit, which both continue to do business in the country, according to Reuters.

Intesa has not yet commented on the Russian president’s decision.

Moscow previously threatened to block the sale of foreign banks' Russia-based operations as long as Russian banks abroad were unable to operate without restriction. 

The European Central Bank issued a rare public call this summer for all remaining eurozone banks to exit Russia “as soon as they can.” 

Read more about: Banks

Read more

BUYERS WANTED

Russia’s Central Bank Accelerates Sale of Bailed-Out Otkritie Bank

The regulator is searching for strategic investors who could buy a controlling stake this year.
PANDEMIC WINNER

Goldman Sachs Russian Unit Sees Record Business Throughout Pandemic

Market volatility and multi-million dollar corporate deals push investment bank profits to new high.
DESPITE CORONAVIRUS

Russia’s Sberbank Posts $10Bln Profit in 2020

Profits down on 2019, but state-owned lender weathers coronavirus storm better than first expected.
MOVING MONEY

Tajik Remittances From Russia Could Stop – Kommersant

New banking rules in the ex-Soviet state threaten to deprive families of financial support from relatives working in Russia.