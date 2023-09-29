Putin Approves Sale of Italian Bank Intesa’s Russian Subsidiary

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing for the sale of Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo’s Russian operations.

Intesa, Italy’s largest bank, stopped new financing to corporate Russian clients and fresh investments in Russian assets after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

In a “special decision” dated Thursday, Putin exempted Intesa from his 2022 ban on banking and energy companies from “unfriendly countries” to sell their Russian assets.

Putin’s decree allows for the transaction of 100% of Intesa’s shares in Russia.