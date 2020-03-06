Russia's Tinkoff Bank Shares Fall as Founder Indicted in U.S.

Shares of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov's credit card supplier TCS plummeted Friday after the U.S. Department of Justice charged its founder with fraud and demanded his extradition from Britain.

Shares of TCS (Tinkoff Credit Systems) group were showing a loss of more than 17%t on the London Stock Exchange and 24% on the Moscow Exchange at around 1510 GMT.

Tinkov stands accused of concealing $1 billion in assets and income from the U.S. tax authorities at the time when he renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2013, which required him to report his assets following a stock market flotation in London, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

"The indictment charges that Tinkov filed a false 2013 tax return" and he faces a possible six years in prison if convicted, it said.