Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Tennis Star Sharapova, 5-Time Grand Slam Champion, Retires

Updated:
"In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday," Sharapova wrote in her retirement announcement. Michael Brown / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest-paid sportswomen in the world, announced her retirement at the age of 32 on Wednesday.

Florida-based Sharapova, whose Wimbledon victory in 2004, aged 17, propelled her to superstardom, broke the news in an article for magazine Vanity Fair.

"I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis — I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said.

Her decision is hardly a major surprise as she has struggled with injuries and poor form since returning from a 15-month drugs ban in 2017, the result of testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

The former world number has played only two matches this year, losing in the first round of the Australian Open, with her ranking sliding to 373.

"Looking back now, I realize that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible," she said.

"After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain, to compete on a different type of terrain."

Although she holds Russian citizenship and competes under the Russian flag, she has been a resident of the United States since 2001. She has earned an estimated $285 million since her Women’s Tennis Association debut that year.

Russia's Tennis Federation had no immediate comment.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Sport

Read more

Anti-doping

Athletes Caught Doping in Russia to Face Fines Under New Bill

Under the law, the use of performance-enhancing drugs would carry a 50,000 ruble fine.
sweaty snow

Hardy Runners Race for Glory on Russia's Lake Baikal

Last weekend, the toughest of the tough tied their shoelaces to take part in a freezing race across the world's deepest lake.
Fiery support

Zenit Football Fans Blow Up Social Media With Incredible Pre-Game Flare Performance

Zenit went on to win the game 3-1 against Turkey's Fenerbahce S.C.
RT

Mourinho Rejoins Kremlin-Run RT for Champions League

“I’m going to talk about football on RT. What else did you think I was going to do?” Mourinho said in a promo.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.