Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Artist Under Investigation Over French Sexting Row

By Reuters
Pyotr Pavlensky, who has lived in France since 2017, faces charges of privacy violation. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russian artist Pyotr Pavlensky was put under formal investigation on Tuesday after the publication of an online sexual chat that caused one of French President Emmanuel Macron's closest lieutenants to pull out of the race to become mayor of Paris.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Pavlensky had been released from a police station on Tuesday evening after having been brought in for questioning on Sunday.

Pavlensky, who has lived in France since 2017, faces charges of privacy violation.

His girlfriend was also placed under formal investigation, the prosecutor's office said, adding they were not permitted to contact each other.

Benjamin Griveaux, 42, a key member of Emmanuel Macron's LREM party, said last week he had decided to withdraw from the municipal election next month.

Pavlensky had claimed he had published screenshots of an online chat which he said was between Griveaux and a woman who is not his wife.

The chat included a video showing a man's genitals. Griveaux has not disputed that he sent the messages.

In France, a formal investigation may or may not lead to a trial.

Macron has since picked health minister, Agnes Buzyn, to revive his efforts to win control of the Paris city hall.

French politicians from all sides denounced the leak of private material, which many said constituted an unacceptable Americanization of politics in France, where politicians' private lives have long been considered off-limits.

Pavlensky is best known for works of performance art including nailing his scrotum to the ground in Moscow's Red Square and setting fire to doors at the headquarters of Russia's state security agency and the Bank of France.

Read more about: Art , France

Read more

Architecture

Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire

The Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts was evacuated after the early 20th-century building in central Moscow caught fire
Banks

Pavlensky Transferred to Psychiatric Hospital After Setting Bank of France on Fire

Pavlensky's wife will meanwhile remain in custody.
Contemporary art

France Arrests Radical Russian Artist Pavlensky for Bank Arson

France granted Pavlensky and his partner asylum in May, months after Russia fined him for a 2015 arson attack of the Federal Security Service building...
opinion
Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.