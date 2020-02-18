Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Ordered to Pay $50Bln to Yukos Shareholders

Following a ruling in the Netherlands, Russia says it will appeal the decision in the Dutch Supreme Court.

Yukos was controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky until his arrest in 2003. Vedomosti / TASS

A Dutch appeals court Tuesday ordered that the Russian government pay $50 billion to former shareholders in the defunct Russian oil giant Yukos.

The decision overturned a previous ruling from a lower court. Immediately after the ruling, Russian officials said they would appeal the decision, lining up a final showdown over the multi-billion dollar dispute at The Netherlands’ Supreme Court.

In April 2016, The Hague's District Court had overturned a decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration which ordered the Russian state to compensate shareholders in the company once owned by fallen oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Tuesday’s decision reinstates the original ruling, which was laid down in 2014, following complaints first lodged in 2005.

The case was brought by GML, a pension fund representing former Yukos employees which was the majority shareholder in Yukos before the firm’s assets were seized by Russian authorities and auctioned off to Russia’s state-owned oil giant Rosneft in 2003-04. It was widely seen as a politically-motivated takeover by the Kremlin targeting Khodorkovsky. The mandated payout does not concern Khodorkovsky’s previous share in Yukos. 

In response to the verdict, a GML spokesperson said: “This is a victory for the rule of law. The independent courts of a democracy have shown their integrity and served justice. A brutal kleptocracy has been held to account.”

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Khodorkovsky

Read more

Censorship

Russia Blocks Khodorkovsky's Open Russia Website

The Open Russia website was blocked after a request by the General Prosecutor
Police

Russian Law Enforcement Raid Homes of Khodorkovsky's Open Russia Employees

On Thursday morning Russian authorities raided the homes of opposition activists working for exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Khodorkovsky

If Navalny Takes Power He Could End Up Like Putin, Says Khodorkovsky

"Guys, brace for hard times."
Protest

Activists Detained During Nationwide 'Open Russia' Protests

An opposition activist has been sentenced to 10 days behind bars following nationwide protests on April 29 led by the Open Russia organization founded...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.