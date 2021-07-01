Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Tags 4 Khodorkovsky-Linked NGOs ‘Undesirable’

Exiled former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky's now-blacklisted NGOs had been involved in educational projects. Anastasia Khodorkovskaya

Russia on Thursday designated four European civil society and educational groups associated with exiled former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky as “undesirable,” a move that risks significant jail time for those affiliated with them.

The four NGOs blacklisted by Russian prosecutors are the Britain-registered Khodorkovsky Foundation and its subsidiary Oxford Russia Fund, the Future of Russia Trust philanthropic fund and the French group European Choice.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office accused the groups of “threatening the constitutional order and security of Russia” in a statement.

According to the U.S. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty news website, all four organizations are involved in educational projects and are part of Khodorkovsky’s network. The Oxford Russia Fund says it awards 2,000 undergraduate students small scholarships to study humanities at 20 Russian universities every year.

The latest designation comes one week after Russia declared New York-based Bard College, which had collaborated with the St. Petersburg State University since 1997, an “undesirable” organization.

Russian law requires the newly declared “undesirable” organizations to disband.

Members of “undesirable” foreign groups face up to four years in prison, while those accused of organizing its activities in Russia face up to six years in prison.

Another “undesirable” Khodorkovsky group, the Open Russia opposition movement, disbanded in May to avoid jail sentences for supporters ahead of this fall’s parliamentary elections. Its former executive director Andrei Pivovarov was later detained after being taken off a departing flight in Moscow and now faces up to six years in prison under the “undesirables” law.

Russian authorities have now blacklisted 39 foreign groups as “undesirables” in line with the 2015 law that rights groups see as the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle dissent.

President Vladimir Putin last week signed into law a ban on Russians from cooperating with “undesirable” groups anywhere in the world.

Read more about: Khodorkovsky

Read more

On the list

Russia Slaps Foreign Media, NGOs with 'Foreign Agent' and 'Undesirable Org' Labels

Prosecutors said the groups pose “a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional system and security.”
SHOTS FIRED

Former Yukos Shareholders Seize Vodka Brands in $50Bln Legal Fight

The Russian government is fighting the group in the Dutch courts.
YU-COST

Russia Ordered to Pay $50Bln to Yukos Shareholders

Following a ruling in the Netherlands, Russia says it will appeal the decision in the Dutch Supreme Court.
Defense

Report Links Murders of 3 Russian Journalists in CAR to ‘Putin’s Chef’

A new investigation has strengthened suspicions that three journalists murdered in CAR were not merely the victims of a robbery.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.