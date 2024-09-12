Team Navalny Accuses Ex-Khodorkovsky Partner of Ordering Hammer Attack on Volkov

The team of late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny on Thursday accused a Russian-Israeli billionaire of ordering the violent March attack on Navalny ally Leonid Volkov, citing evidence it obtained.

Volkov, Navalny’s ex-chief of staff and former chairman of his Anti-Corruption Foundation, was attacked with tear gas and a hammer outside his home in Lithuania on March 12. Poland said it arrested three suspects in connection with the assault, with Lithuania saying it suspected Russian special services were behind the attack.

“Leonid Nevzlin ordered the beating and kidnapping of Volkov,” Navalny’s team said.

Nevzlin is the former co-owner of exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky's now-defunct oil company Yukos. He emigrated to Israel in 2003.

“But Nevzlin was unhappy with the result and didn’t pay the promised $250,000 for the work,” the team said, adding that it led to a dispute between the businessman and the alleged organizer of the attack.

Navalny’s team said it ended up with audio and visual evidence of Nevzlin’s involvement from a so-called “fixer” named Andrei Matus who was reportedly ordered to seize the hitmen’s phones.