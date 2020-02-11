Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberia's Mild Winter Wakes Badger Cubs From Hibernation

By Reuters
The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February. Pixabay

Two male badger cubs at a zoo in Siberia have woken from their winter slumber weeks earlier than usual this year because of an unseasonably mild spell of weather.

The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February but were found playing in their enclosure in the Russian city of Irkutsk in the first week of February.

"The old ones are still sleeping, they will wake up more slowly," said Anastasiya Stotskaya, assistant veterinarian at the zoo, adding that the cubs had woken up because of the unusually mild weather.

On Monday, the temperature rose to 2 degrees Celsius. It was minus 24 C on the same day last year.

Stotskaya says she now expects spring to arrive early in Irkutsk as animals are much more sensitive to approaching changes in the weather than humans.

"The animals feel it much better than we do. They are more adaptive to various changes (in nature) and they feel them much earlier. This tells us the weather will be much warmer now," she said.

A hedgehog named Rambo was also shown wide awake at the zoo, his hibernation also cut short by the mild temperatures.

Read more about: Climate , Animals , Siberia

Read more

cute rodent

Russian Girl Discovers 40,000-Year-Old Lemming From Ice Age

The lemming has found intact in an elongated position with a preserved skeleton.
Rescue mission

Siberians Rescue Pets From Historic Floods With Amphibious Tank

Rescuers saved as many as 100 dogs, cats, chickens and pigs stranded atop houses and wreckage.
Disrupted habitat

Exhausted and Starving Polar Bear Wanders Into Siberian City

It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists.
Siberia

Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal

The cause of death is still a mystery

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.