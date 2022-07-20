Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow Veterinarians Race to Save Polar Bear With Tin Can Stuck in Mouth

Svetlana Rodionova / Rosprirodnadzor

A team of Moscow veterinarians has been dispatched to the Russian Far North to save a polar bear with a can of condensed milk stuck in its mouth, Russia’s environmental watchdog said Wednesday.

The exhausted young polar bear was spotted near Dixon, Russia’s northernmost permanent settlement.

A photograph shared by the Rosprirodnadzor watchdog showed the polar bear lying helpless on a grassy field next to a wooden shack and a pile of metal canisters.

“Veterinarians from Moscow are flying to help the exhausted animal,” Rosprirodnadzor said in a statement.

Rosprirodnazor head Svetlana Rodionova said the animal will have to be tranquilized for the rescue team to remove the can from its mouth, according to the Fontanka news website.

Rodionova's social media followers blamed local workers for throwing tin cans of condensed milk and canned food at the bears “for fun,” the outlet reported.

Russian scientists have warned that polar bears are being forced to adapt to a land-based diet as they lose their Arctic ice habitat to climate change.

A rising number of encounters between polar bears and humans have been recorded in the Russian Far North in recent years.

With a global population of up to 30,000, polar bears are classified as vulnerable and endangered by the World Wildlife Federation and Russia’s Red Book.

Read more about: Animals , Siberia

Read more

animal deaths

Russian Police Investigate Siberian Horse Herd Slaughter

Local officials called the killing of 53 free-range horses — most of them mares and foals — the result of a bitter dispute between farmers.
alarm clock

Siberia's Mild Winter Wakes Badger Cubs From Hibernation

The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February.
cute rodent

Russian Girl Discovers 40,000-Year-Old Lemming From Ice Age

The lemming has found intact in an elongated position with a preserved skeleton.
Disrupted habitat

Exhausted and Starving Polar Bear Wanders Into Siberian City

It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.