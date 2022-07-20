Moscow Veterinarians Race to Save Polar Bear With Tin Can Stuck in Mouth

A photograph shared by the Rosprirodnadzor watchdog showed the polar bear lying helpless on a grassy field next to a wooden shack and a pile of metal canisters.

The exhausted young polar bear was spotted near Dixon, Russia’s northernmost permanent settlement.

A team of Moscow veterinarians has been dispatched to the Russian Far North to save a polar bear with a can of condensed milk stuck in its mouth, Russia’s environmental watchdog said Wednesday.

“Veterinarians from Moscow are flying to help the exhausted animal,” Rosprirodnadzor said in a statement.

Rosprirodnazor head Svetlana Rodionova said the animal will have to be tranquilized for the rescue team to remove the can from its mouth, according to the Fontanka news website.

Rodionova's social media followers blamed local workers for throwing tin cans of condensed milk and canned food at the bears “for fun,” the outlet reported.

Russian scientists have warned that polar bears are being forced to adapt to a land-based diet as they lose their Arctic ice habitat to climate change.

A rising number of encounters between polar bears and humans have been recorded in the Russian Far North in recent years.

With a global population of up to 30,000, polar bears are classified as vulnerable and endangered by the World Wildlife Federation and Russia’s Red Book.