Activists Evacuate Dogs From Russia’s Buryatia Over Euthanization Law

Animal rights activists in the Far East Russian republic of Buryatia have been evacuating stray dogs to other regions of the country after the republic legalized the euthanization of homeless animals in certain conditions.

At least 600 dogs have already been evacuated to safe locations, but hundreds more are still awaiting evacuation, local animal rights activist Nargiza Muminova told The Moscow Times.

“There are currently about 2,000 dogs left in our shelter,” said Muminova, a volunteer at the Ananda dog shelter in the Buryatia capital of Ulan-Ude.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin signed a law granting Russia's regions the authority to establish their own rules for handling homeless animals — including allowing their euthanization.

In November, the parliament of Buryatia passed legislation that says that stray dogs in the region will be put in shelters for a certain period set by the regional authorities. If they are not adopted or claimed by their owners within that time, they may be euthanized.