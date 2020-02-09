Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Boeing Plane Makes Hard Landing in Northwest Russia, No Injuries

By Reuters
Usinsk Online / TASS

A Boeing 737 airliner with 96 people onboard made a hard landing in northwestern Russia on Sunday due to a problem with the chassis, emergency officials and aviation authorities said.

Nobody was injured when a UTair aircraft, en route from Moscow, landed at the airport of Usinsk, a town in the Komi Republic some 1,500 kilometers from Moscow.

Russia's civil aviation authority said the hard landing was due to a problem with the chassis. It said all passengers and crew had safely left the aircraft.

Pictures posted on the websites of the regional government and emergency situations ministry showed the airliner lying flat on its belly on a runway covered partly with snow.

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

Electric avenue

Russian Woman Survives After Shocking Double Lightning Strike on Car

As if commuting wasn't stressful enough already.
Arkhangelsk explosion

Russian Doctor Contaminated by Food, Not Nuclear Blast – Authorities

This is the first official confirmation that a doctor who treated patients after a nuclear blast was found with a radioactive isotope in his body.
Double Blast

Russian Rocket Accident Likely Had 2 Explosions, Norway Monitor Says

The second explosion was likely from an airborne rocket powered by radioactive fuel.
Everything's fine

Kremlin Says Chernobyl-Style Explosion Cover-up ‘Impossible’

Suppressing information about the explosion “is out of the question, I can tell you dutifully,” the Kremlin's spokesman said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.