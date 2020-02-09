Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Boeing Plane Makes Hard Landing in Northwest Russia, All 94 on Board Safe

By Reuters
Updated:
Usinsk Online / TASS

A Boeing 737 airliner with 94 people on board made a hard landing in northwestern Russia on Sunday, carrier UTair said, but no one was badly hurt.

It said the airliner, arriving at Usinsk airport in the Komi Republic about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from Moscow, made the hard landing because of wind shear — a sudden change of wind velocity and/or direction.

The plane's main landing gear was damaged in the landing but the crew managed to bring the aircraft to a halt on the runway, UTair said in a statement. All passengers and crew safely left the airliner.

Pictures posted on the websites of the regional government and emergency situations ministry showed the airliner lying flat on its belly on a runway covered partly with snow.

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

Electric avenue

Russian Woman Survives After Shocking Double Lightning Strike on Car

As if commuting wasn't stressful enough already.
Arkhangelsk explosion

Russian Doctor Contaminated by Food, Not Nuclear Blast – Authorities

This is the first official confirmation that a doctor who treated patients after a nuclear blast was found with a radioactive isotope in his body.
Double Blast

Russian Rocket Accident Likely Had 2 Explosions, Norway Monitor Says

The second explosion was likely from an airborne rocket powered by radioactive fuel.
Everything's fine

Kremlin Says Chernobyl-Style Explosion Cover-up ‘Impossible’

Suppressing information about the explosion “is out of the question, I can tell you dutifully,” the Kremlin's spokesman said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.