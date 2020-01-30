Russia Frees U.S.-Israeli Woman From Jail After Putin Pardon – TASS

Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli national jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the state-run TASS news agency said, citing a law enforcement source.

Naama Issachar, who was born in New Jersey, was arrested in April last year after police found nine grams of cannabis in her bags during a stopover at a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel.

Putin on Wednesday signed a decree to pardon and free Issachar, receiving acknowledgement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the eve of their bilateral meeting.

"Guided by the principle of humanity, I hereby order that Issachar Naama be pardoned," read Putin's decree, which the Kremlin published on Wednesday, saying it took immediate effect.