Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Israel Is a 'Russian-Speaking Country,' Putin Says

Pixabay

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Israel is a Russian-speaking state and that the two countries share a common history and extensive family ties.

Israel is home to the world’s largest population of Russian Jews, a large portion of whom emigrated there from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. About 17% of Israel’s population is Russian-speaking, research has said.

“We consider Israel a Russian-speaking country," Putin said Tuesday at the Keren Hayesod foundation’s annual conference in Moscow.

"Russians and Israelis have ties of family and friendship,” he said. “Our nations are united by common and often tragic pages in history.”

He noted that Russia has invited Israel's leaders to Moscow to attend next year's celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and highlighted the importance of teaching future generations about the war.

“The positions of Russia and Israel, the peoples of our countries, coincide. We consider any attempt to revise the outcome of the war, to distort the truth and justify fascism and its lapdogs, completely unacceptable.”

Read more about: Putin , Israel

Read more

negative reaction

Russia Raps Netanyahu's Jordan Valley Plan Before Putin Meeting

Netanyahu announced on Tuesday he intended to "apply Israeli sovereignty" to the Jordan Valley and adjacent northern Dead Sea.
opinion
Zev Chafets

Netanyahu Gets a Timely Campaign Gift from Putin

To the West, Putin is a dangerous autocrat. To Benjamin Netanyahu, he is a soul mate and ally.
Putin

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Thousands protest retirement reform, oil at post-Soviet record highs and more news from the weekend.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.