Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia-North Korea Trade Up Despite Sanctions, Reports Say

Updated:
North Korea imported more than $42 million in goods from Russia in January-November 2019. Zuma / TASS

Russia and North Korea ramped up trade in 2019 despite international sanctions, the South Korean news network Arirang reported, citing data from the Geneva-based International Trade Center.

Pyongyang has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its missile and nuclear programs, which the Security Council has unanimously strengthened over the years. 

Despite that, North Korea imported more than $42 million in goods from Russia in January-November 2019, Arirang reported Monday.

That’s 20% higher than the $32 million in goods North Korea imported from Russia in 2018, it said.

Pyongyang’s imports consisted mostly of petroleum products from Russia, followed by animal oil, food and medical products, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Russia imported $2.3 million in goods from North Korea from January-November 2019, up from $1.9 million in 2018, Arirang reported.

Moscow admitted Thursday that it had missed a United Nations deadline to repatriate North Korean workers by Dec. 22 due to what it called “objective difficulties.”

Additionally, Russian Interior Ministry statistics released Wednesday showed that the number of tourist and student visas issued by Russia to North Koreans surged in 2019.

Experts cited by Reuters suspect that many of those issued tourist visas are working illegally in Russia.

Moscow and Beijing pushed unsuccessfully in the United Nations in December for a raft of sanctions on North Korea to be lifted. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: North Korea , Trade

Read more

Northern partner

Kim Jong Un Looks to Putin for Help Dealing With Trump Whiplash

Kim may have to settle for Russian pledges of diplomatic and economic support.
First meeting

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia for Summit With Putin

Russia seeks to advance denuclearization talks on the Korean peninsula, while Kim seeks assistance to ease economic pressure brought on by sanctions.
Vodkagate

'No Idea,' Says Russian Vodka Boss Whose Supply Was Bound for North Korea

There were suspicions the cargo was destined for Kim Jong Un and 'leaders of his armed forces.'
North Korea

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.