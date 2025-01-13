Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Declines to Comment on North Korean POWs in Ukraine

By AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. kremlin.ru

The Kremlin said Monday that it could not comment on Kyiv's claim that it captured North Korean soldiers fighting alongside the Russian military, coming a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to exchange them for Ukrainian POWs.

Moscow has neither denied nor confirmed reports that thousands of North Korean soldiers were sent to the southwestern Kursk region to help Russia fight off a Ukrainian incursion.

"We cannot comment [on this statement] in any way, we do not know what is true there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Zelensky's offer to swap the North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian POWs.

"We continue to discuss the possibility of exchanges. We are interested in this," Peskov added. "But the life of each of our military prisoners is important to us. This work will continue."

Ukrainian authorities over the weekend released videos of what they said were two North Korean soldiers being interrogated after their capture. South Korean intelligence officials later confirmed the soldiers' capture.

Souel said earlier on Monday that around 300 North Korean troops have been killed and some 2,700 others wounded while fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Read more about: Peskov , North Korea , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

North Korea Says It Will Stand by Russia Until ‘Victory’ Over Ukraine

“We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day,” North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said.
2 Min read

U.S. Says North Korean Troops Ready for Ukraine Combat as Missile Raises Tensions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said around 8,000 North Korean troops believed to be in Russia have made their way to the Kursk region.
4 Min read

NATO Chief Says North Korean Troops Sent to Russia’s Kursk Region

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte decried the deployment as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “growing desperation.”
2 Min read

Russia Vows 'Countermeasures' if Ukraine Uses Cluster Bombs

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the use of the controversial munitions by Kyiv would "change the situation" in Ukraine.
1 Min read