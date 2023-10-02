Support The Moscow Times!
Kremlin Says Ukraine Fatigue 'Will Grow' After U.S. Congress Drops Aid From Spending Package

By AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Moscow said Monday that Western fatigue over the war in Ukraine "will grow," as the future of Washington's support for Kyiv hangs in the balance following a decision by the U.S. Congress to drop additional aid to the war-torn country.

A compromise struck between American lawmakers over the weekend left out fresh funding for Ukraine in a short-term funding package due to opposition from hardline Republicans.

"Fatigue over this conflict  fatigue from the completely absurd sponsorship of the Kyiv regime — will grow in various countries, including the U.S.," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that Washington would nonetheless "continue its involvement in this conflict."

U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to "not walk away" from Ukraine as he seeks to reassure allies of continued support for Kyiv's war effort. 

Moscow has increasingly counted on Western countries growing tired of supporting Kyiv and on divisions arising within Western alliances as the war in Ukraine grinds on into its 20th month. 

"Fatigue will lead to the fragmentation of the political establishment," Peskov said.

His comments came as European Union foreign ministers met in Kyiv to pledge further support for Ukraine, despite disagreements among the bloc's 27 members over the conflict.

