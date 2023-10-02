Kremlin Says Ukraine Fatigue 'Will Grow' After U.S. Congress Drops Aid From Spending Package

Moscow said Monday that Western fatigue over the war in Ukraine "will grow," as the future of Washington's support for Kyiv hangs in the balance following a decision by the U.S. Congress to drop additional aid to the war-torn country.

A compromise struck between American lawmakers over the weekend left out fresh funding for Ukraine in a short-term funding package due to opposition from hardline Republicans.

"Fatigue over this conflict — fatigue from the completely absurd sponsorship of the Kyiv regime — will grow in various countries, including the U.S.," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that Washington would nonetheless "continue its involvement in this conflict."