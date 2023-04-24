Kremlin Spokesman’s Son Says Fought for Wagner in Ukraine

The son of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has claimed that he fought with Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine in a rare example of the children of senior Russian officials serving at the front.

Nikolai Peskov, 33, who also uses the last name Choles after his British stepfather, is the son of veteran Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov junior credited his father for “helping” him get in touch with Wagner in an interview published by the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid late Saturday.

Peskov senior on Monday confirmed that his son had participated in what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“He’s reached that decision, he’s an adult,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters, declining to elaborate further.



Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin previously claimed the Kremlin spokesman had requested his son join the notorious private military company as an artilleryman.

“I considered it my duty,” Peskov’s son told Komsomolskaya Pravda. “I couldn’t sit on the side and watch how my friends leave [for Ukraine].”