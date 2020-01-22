Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Young Russian Tries to Sue Over Violent Lesbian ‘Exorcism’ in Chechnya

The practice of “exorcising” LGBT people is prevalent both in Chechnya and among the Chechen diaspora, activists say. Valery Matytsin / TASS

A young woman from Russia’s conservative republic of Chechnya is seeking criminal charges against her parents, one of their acquaintances and a psychiatric clinic for allegedly torturing her based on her sexual orientation, a Russian LGBT support group said Tuesday.

The latest incident comes after widespread reports of anti-gay abuse, including torture and killings, in the majority-Muslim region in recent years. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has denied the existence of gay people in Chechnya, a claim that Russia has also submitted to the UN.

Aminat Lorsanova, 22, who fled Russia with the LGBT Network support group’s help last year, alleges that she was illegally held at two Chechen clinics for a total of five months in 2018. While in detention, Lorsanova claims her parents’ acquaintance beat her on several occasions with a stick while reading the Quran in a practice he called an Islamic “exorcism.”

“My mother and father observed the process but did not do anything even though I asked for help,” Lorsanova said in a statement carried by the LGBT Network.

Her father also attempted to convert her to heterosexuality on six occasions in late 2018, restraining her with handcuffs and adhesive tape to inject an antipsychotic drug, Lorsanova said.

“He told me that he was going to treat me like an animal, like a sheep,” the young woman said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee did not say whether it plans to open a criminal case into Lorsanova’s allegations.

LGBT Network’s Veronika Lapina said that the practice of “exorcising” LGBT people is prevalent both in Chechnya and among the Chechen diaspora. More than 30 young women the group worked with have “experienced this often sexualized form of inhuman treatment because of their sexual orientation,” she added.

Russia banned "propaganda of homosexuality toward minors" in 2013. Same-sex sexual activity is not a crime in Russia, but rights advocates say that law has created fertile ground for homophobic attacks.

Read more about: Chechnya , LGBT

Read more

LGBT crackdown

New Anti-Gay Abuses Hit Russia’s Chechnya – HRW

A new Human Rights Watch report details the alleged detention and abuse of at least 23 men between December and April.
Chechnya

First Chechen to Come Out as Gay Says Public Apology Was Forced

Eskarkhanov apologized on Chechen state television for telling Time magazine that he was persecuted
Chechnya

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

The chair of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, played a key role in anti-gay purges in the Russian authoritarian republic of Chechnya, Human Rights...
Chechnya

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.