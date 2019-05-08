New Anti-Gay Abuses Hit Russia’s Chechnya – HRW

Police in the Russian republic of Chechnya are carrying out a new round of detentions and beatings of suspected sexual minorities two years after reported mass anti-gay purges, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday. The new report makes this the third anti-gay crackdown in the majority Muslim region in as many years. An investigative report in 2017 alleged that Chechen authorities had detained and tortured over 100 gay men.

At least 23 men were detained in Chechnya on suspicion of being gay between December and April, Igor Kochetkov, the head of the Russian LGBT Network, told HRW. At least three detainees were tortured with electric shocks and one was raped with a stick, the human rights organization reported based on interviews with them. Police allegedly seized their cellphones after interrogating them under torture, demanding that they out the other gay men they may know. HRW interviewed four survivors of the latest crackdown in February and March after they separately fled Chechnya. They were cited as saying they had met at least five other inmates who were detained and abused because of their presumed homosexuality.

Valery Matytsin / TASS