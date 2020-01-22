Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Trump Administration Planning to Add Belarus to Travel Ban List – Reports

By Reuters
Updated:
Benjamin Granucci / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Trump administration is planning to add seven countries  Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania to its controversial travel ban list, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Some countries will face bans only on some visa categories, the Wall Street Journal reported. The list of countries was not final and could yet be changed, according to the website Politico.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he was considering adding countries to the travel ban, but declined to state which ones. Politico said an announcement was expected as early as Monday.

Read more about: United States

Read more

United States

Lavrov Says Moscow Is Ready to Take Steps to Improve Russia-U.S. Ties

"We are ready to cover our part of the way to drive the mutual ties from the impasse," Lavrov said.
United States

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska

Airspace interactions between Russia and NATO members have increased in frequency, while tensions between the powers have also been on the rise.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Russia Needed an Opponent Like John McCain (Op-Ed)

The clarity of McCain’s stance on Russia will be missed by everyone, including Kremlin propagandists.
United States

Founder of Pro-Gun Group Butina Arrested in Washington, Accused of Espionage

Maria Butina studied at American University in Washington and is a founder of the pro-gun Russian advocacy group Right to Bear Arms.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.