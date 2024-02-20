Russia Designates U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham as ‘Terrorist’

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham to its list of “extremists and terrorists.”

Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Graham in May after Russia’s Investigative Committee chairman Alexander Bastrykin ordered criminal charges to be pressed against him.

“A video circulating online shows U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham saying during a meeting with the president of Ukraine that U.S. financial support is causing the deaths of Russian citizens,” the Interior Ministry said at the time.

In the video, the American politician told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in two separate statements that “Russians are dying” and “It’s the best money we ever spent.”