Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says Prefers More ‘Predictable’ Biden Over Trump

By AFP
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at the 2021 Geneva Summit. kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin described U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Wednesday as more "predictable" than Donald Trump, but said the Kremlin was prepared to work with whoever wins November's election.

Asked by a journalist who Russia would like to see win in the likely contest between the Democratic incumbent and Republican frontrunner Trump, Putin said: "Biden, he's more experienced. He's predictable, he's an old-school politician."

Putin batted away questions about Biden's age and health, with the president set to turn 82 just weeks after the election.

"When I met Mr. Biden three years ago, it's true, people were already talking about his inabilities, but I saw nothing of the sort," said Putin, evidently referring to a summit in Geneva.

U.S. polls show voters have strong concerns about Biden's age.

The age issue has been compounded by two recent episodes, when Biden confused European leaders with dead predecessors.

The White House was forced to vehemently defend the president's competence last week after a special counsel report described him as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden himself responded angrily to the accusation, but then compounded the problem by mixing up the presidents of Egypt and Mexico.

Trump, 77, has also mixed up people's names recently, confusing his last rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Putin nonetheless expressed strong opposition to Washington's foreign policy under Biden.

"What we have to examine is the political position, and that of the current administration is extremely harmful and wrong," said Putin.

The Biden administration has led a Western response to come to Ukraine's aid in the two-year conflict with Russia.

The stated preference for Biden comes despite his harsh criticisms of Putin, and after Trump on numerous occasions expressed admiration for the Kremlin leader.

The Republican also ran into fierce criticism after recently suggesting that he would encourage Russia to attack any NATO country which he thought had not paid enough money to support the alliance.

Read more about: Putin , Biden , United States

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Severe Costs

Biden Warns Putin Ukraine Attack Would Bring 'Severe Costs'

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday.
'RED LINES'

U.S. Vows to Prevent Any Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Washington and Kiev say Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine's borders and accuse Russia of planning an invasion.
time to talk

Kremlin Says Putin-Biden Video Call Next Week

Tensions have skyrocketed in recent weeks over accusations of Russian military buildup around Ukraine.
missed opportunity

Russia Says Regrets U.S. 'Passed Up' Chance for Putin-Biden Talks

"One more opportunity has been passed up to look for a way out of the dead end in Russia-U.S. ties," the Foreign Ministry said. 