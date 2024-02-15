Putin Says Prefers More ‘Predictable’ Biden Over Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin described U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Wednesday as more "predictable" than Donald Trump, but said the Kremlin was prepared to work with whoever wins November's election.

Asked by a journalist who Russia would like to see win in the likely contest between the Democratic incumbent and Republican frontrunner Trump, Putin said: "Biden, he's more experienced. He's predictable, he's an old-school politician."

Putin batted away questions about Biden's age and health, with the president set to turn 82 just weeks after the election.

"When I met Mr. Biden three years ago, it's true, people were already talking about his inabilities, but I saw nothing of the sort," said Putin, evidently referring to a summit in Geneva.

U.S. polls show voters have strong concerns about Biden's age.

The age issue has been compounded by two recent episodes, when Biden confused European leaders with dead predecessors.