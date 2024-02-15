Putin Thanks Right-Wing U.S. Journalist for Interview

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was grateful to controversial right-wing U.S. talk show host Tucker Carlson for his interview last week and "intermediary" role with the West.

Former Fox News star Carlson released a two-hour interview with Putin in Moscow last Thursday, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

In it, the Russian president said the West needed to understand that it was "impossible" for Russia to be defeated in Ukraine.

"Since we are not able to have direct dialogue (with the West) today... we have to be grateful to Mr. Carlson to be able to do it by his intermediary" role, Putin told journalists in quotes distributed by the Kremlin.

Even so, Putin said he was "not totally satisfied" with the interview, the first he has given to a Western journalist since launching his offensive in Ukraine.

It has been seen more than 200 million times on X, formerly Twitter.