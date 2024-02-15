Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Thanks Right-Wing U.S. Journalist for Interview

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he was grateful to controversial right-wing U.S. talk show host Tucker Carlson for his interview last week and "intermediary" role with the West.

Former Fox News star Carlson released a two-hour interview with Putin in Moscow last Thursday, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

In it, the Russian president said the West needed to understand that it was "impossible" for Russia to be defeated in Ukraine.

"Since we are not able to have direct dialogue (with the West) today... we have to be grateful to Mr. Carlson to be able to do it by his intermediary" role, Putin told journalists in quotes distributed by the Kremlin.

Even so, Putin said he was "not totally satisfied" with the interview, the first he has given to a Western journalist since launching his offensive in Ukraine.

It has been seen more than 200 million times on X, formerly Twitter.

Putin's disappointment, though, seemed to stem from his hopes for a more bellicose exchange, saying that he expected Carlson to be more "aggressive" and was waiting for "difficult questions."

"I was not only ready for that but I was hoping for it because that would have allowed me to reply in the same manner," Putin said.

Carlson came in for criticism from Western media for the lack of tough questions in the interview, in which Putin lectured him on his views of Russian history, portraying the country as a victim of Western betrayals.

Putin acknowledged that Carlson had "tried to interrupt me several times" but praised the conservative journalist, who is close to former U.S. President Donald Trump, for his "patience."

The Russian leader did complain, though, that his quotes were "deformed" in Western media.

Read more about: Putin , United States

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

new sanctions

U.S. Announces 'Severe' Sanctions on Russia Over Annexations

The United States on Friday announced "severe" new sanctions on Russia in response to what President Joe Biden called Moscow's "fraudulent" claim to have...
'I have made the decision'

Russia's Putin Announces Military Operation in Ukraine

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions failed to deter Putin.
Severe Costs

Biden Warns Putin Ukraine Attack Would Bring 'Severe Costs'

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday.
'worthless threats'

Russia Warns Against ‘Destructive’ Sanctions on Putin

Sanctioning Putin would do serious damage to diplomatic efforts to ease ratcheting tensions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.