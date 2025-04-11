Trump Envoy Meets With Putin in St. Petersburg for Ukraine Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff flew to St. Petersburg on Friday to meet with President Vladimir Putin and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin said.

Witkoff’s plane flew directly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and landed at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS said, citing FlightRadar tracking data and an unnamed airport security employee.

The Kremlin confirmed Witkoff’s arrival and said he would meet with Putin on Friday evening, as reported earlier by Axios.

“There are ongoing discussions with Witkoff regarding the Ukrainian settlement. The work is progressing carefully,” Kremlin told reporters Friday afternoon.

“Naturally, as a special representative of President Trump, Witkoff will bring something from his president for Putin. Putin will listen to it,” Peskov added.

Earlier, TASS reported that Witkoff held a meeting at the Grand Europe Hotel in St. Petersburg with Dmitriev, who also serves as Putin’s economic envoy. It published a video of the two men leaving the hotel and getting into separate vehicles.

Witkoff hosted Dmitriev in Washington last week, after which the Putin envoy expressed “cautious optimism” about renewed U.S.-Russian diplomatic engagement.