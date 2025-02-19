Putin Praises U.S.-Russia Talks as ‘First Step’ Toward Restoring Ties

Since taking office last month, Trump has effectively ended the Biden administration's policy of isolating Russia over the war in Ukraine, with some observers, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that the White House handed Putin a diplomatic victory.
Russian officials earlier told The Moscow Times that they view Trump's urgency to end the war as a chance to secure key concessions, including sanctions relief, restored diplomatic properties and recognition of Moscow's territorial claims in eastern and southern Ukraine.
However, despite optimism in the Kremlin, some Russian officials acknowledge that Trump's fast-paced diplomacy could lead to unpredictable outcomes, and negotiations may shift if Washington’s position evolves.
AFP contributed reporting.
