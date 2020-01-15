Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Puts Forward Little-Known Tax Chief as New Russian PM

By Reuters
Mikhail Klimentyev / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday formally put forward Mikhail Mishustin, the little-known head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, to be Russia's new prime minister, the Kremlin said.

Putin submitted his candidacy to the Russian parliament for approval after Mishustin agreed to be put forward for the role, the Kremlin said.

Russia's government resigned unexpectedly earlier on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his rule. 

Russia's lower house of parliament said it would decide on whether to approve Mishustin as Russia's new prime minister on Thursday, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

