Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia, Syria Hold First Joint Naval Drills

More than 2,000 Russian and Syrian troops and around 10 vessels and boats took part in the drills. Lev Fedoseyev / TASS

Russia and Syria have held their first joint naval drills near Russia’s naval facility in the eastern Mediterranean, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda news channel reported Tuesday.

Russia has waged an air and sea campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2015, four years after Moscow’s Middle East ally was thrown into civil war. Russia has maintained the Tartus military facility since 1971 and recently moved to expand its foothold there until 2092.

More than 2,000 Russian and Syrian troops and around 10 vessels and boats took part in the drills at Tartus, Zvezda reported. Russian aircraft were also present.

They repelled a drone attack, an attack on a checkpoint and an attack by “scuba diving saboteurs,” according to the report and video footage. 

The Russian and Syrian navies’ tactical groups performed artillery fire and conducted join maneuvering at sea, Rear Adm. Alexander Yuldashev was quoted by Interfax as saying.

“On shore, the security and defense units will combat unmanned aerial vehicles [and] illegal armed groups,” Yuldashev added.

Russia also maintains an air base in Syria, which it plans to lease from Damascus until at least 2066.

Read more about: Syria , Navy

Read more

Syria

Putin Says Islamic State Captured 700 hostages in Syria

President Vladimir Putin said that Islamic State militants had seized nearly 700 hostages in part of Syria controlled by U.S.-backed forces and issued...
Syria

Russia and Turkey Give More Time for Idlib Deal in Syria

Russia and Turkey plan to give more time for the implementation of their de-escalation deal in the Syrian province of Idlib.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

The change should probably be credited to President Donald Trump.
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.