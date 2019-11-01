Troubled Russian Plane to Make Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

A Russian plane’s engine failed shortly after takeoff from the Siberian city of Tyumen, forcing it to prepare for an emergency landing, Interfax reported and the Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed Friday.
There are 80 passengers and six crew members on board the flight, Interfax reported. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Yamal Airlines was flying from Tyumen to St. Petersburg, the RBC news website reported.
The plane is reportedly flying in circles above the Tyumen airport to use up fuel before it makes the landing.
The Sukhoi Superjet 100 model has been plagued with safety concerns this year after one of the planes made a hard emergency landing in Moscow in May that resulted in the deaths of 41 out of 78 passengers. That plane had landed with full fuel tanks, which caused a dramatic fire upon crash-landing.
Yamal Airlines is the second-largest operator of Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes behind Russian national carrier Aeroflot.
This story is being updated.