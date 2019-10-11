Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russians Onboard in DR Congo Plane Crash, Embassy Says

Wikicommons

Russian crew members are believed to be onboard a plane that vanished off radar and crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Russian diplomats told state media Friday.

A cargo plane carrying eight passengers and crew, including DRC presidential staff, crashed in a forest in the country’s east on Thursday. The Antonov An-72 transport aircraft crashed in a forest and broke apart upon landing.

“We found out that Russian citizens whose names are being established were among crew members,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Natalya Kononova, an official at Russia’s Embassy in the DRC, as saying.

Debris of the plane has been found but the passengers are still missing, said Congolese presidential adviser Vidiye Tshimanga.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Africa

Read more

Sudan coup

Russia Recognizes New Authorities in Sudan – RIA

Russia had previously condemned the ousting of Sudan's longtime leader as "unconstitutional."
backup mission

Russia to Send Soldiers to Central African Republic as Part of UN Force

Putin signed a decree to send up to 30 military personnel to CAR.
Deposed leader

Russians Not Under Threat in Sudan Following Military Coup, Embassy Says

The U.S. and Canada have urged their citizens to avoid the African nation amid ongoing unrest.
Russia reacts

Russian Lawmakers Criticize Sudan Coup as ‘Unconstitutional’

Meanwhile, one senior lawmaker said Russia would seek to continue its strategic partnership with Sudan.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.