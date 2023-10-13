Russia to Build Nuclear Power Plant in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's government said Friday that it had signed an agreement with Russia to build a nuclear power plant that will "cover the energy needs of the population," less than a quarter of which has access to electricity.

The West African nation has been ruled by a military junta since last year and has sought to build stronger relations with Russia as it diversifies its international partners.

"The government of Burkina Faso has signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a nuclear power plant," the government said in a statement.

The agreement was signed at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, which was attended by Burkina Faso's energy minister Simon-Pierre Boussim.

The document "fulfills the wish of the president of [Burkina] Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, expressed [in] July at the Russia-Africa summit during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin," the statement said.