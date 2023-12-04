Russian Officials Visit Niger to Bolster Military Ties

A Russian delegation led by the deputy defense minister met with Niger's military leaders in Niamey on Monday, Nigerien authorities said, with the two countries agreeing to strengthen military cooperation.

The trip was the first official visit by a member of the Russian government since the coup in Niger on July 26, when the army ousted the civilian government prompting international condemnation.

The delegation led by Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was hosted for talks by the head of Niger's military government General Abdourahamane Tiani.

The parties "signed documents to strengthen military cooperation between the Republic of Niger and the Russian Federation," according to Nigerien authorities.

Russian diplomacy is in a favorable position in Niger after relations soured with former colonial ruler France following the July coup.